Global Absorbable Surgical Sutures Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Absorbable Surgical Sutures market was valued at 3580.93 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.97% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Surgical sutures are used by doctors to close the wounds or an opening of a damaged tissue. An absorbable suture crumbles in the body through enzymatic or hydrolysis reactions taking place in the human body. The absorbable sutures were formerly made from sheep`s intestine. Absorbable sutures are used for sewing of deep tissues which breaks down in the body within ten days to four weeks depending on the suture composition.In the absorbable surgical sutures market, North America is anticipated to account for the largest market share due to the early adoption of advanced medical technologies, the rise in awareness, the rise in growth of the healthcare sector, and due to favorable compensation setting for many surgical procedures.

By Market Verdors:

Medtronic (US)

Johnson & Johnson (US)

Boston Scientific (US)

3M (US)

Smith & Nephew (UK)

Ethicon (US)

B. Braun Melsungen (Germany)

DemeTECH (US)

Internacional Farmaceutica (Mexico)

Sutures India (India)

W.L. Gore & Associates (US)

EndoEvolution (US)

By Types:

Monofilament Sutures

Multifilament Sutures

By Applications:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Absorbable Surgical Sutures Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Absorbable Surgical Sutures Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Monofilament Sutures

1.4.3 Multifilament Sutures

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Absorbable Surgical Sutures Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Hospitals

1.5.3 Clinics

1.5.4 Ambulatory Surgery Centers

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Absorbable Surgical Sutures Market

1.8.1 Global Absorbable Surgical Sutures Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Absorbable Surgical Sutures Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Absorbable Surgical Sutures Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Absorbable Surgical Sutures Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Absorbable Surgical Sutures Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Absorbable Surgical Sutures Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Absorbable Surgical Suture

