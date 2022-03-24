News

Global L-carnitine Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

L-carnitine Market

The global L-carnitine market was valued at 295.37 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.14% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

 

L-carnitine is a white crystalline, hygroscopic (moisture-retaining) powder. It is an amino acid (a building block for proteins) that is naturally produced in the body, which plays a vital role in the metabolism of fat. It functions as a transporter of fatty acids into the mitochondria, the metabolic furnace of the cell.Currently, some companies in the world can produce L-carnitine product, mainly concentrating in China. The main market players are Lonza Group, Northeast Pharmaceutical, Hengtai Chemical, Chengda Pharmaceutical, etc. The production of L-carnitine increased from 6200 MT in 2011 to 9400 MT in 2015, with an average growth rate of 4.46%. Global L-carnitine capacity utilization rate remained at around 71.41% in 2015.

By Market Verdors:

  • Lonza Group
  • Northeast Pharmaceutical
  • Hengtai Chemical
  • Chengda Pharmaceutical
  • Koncepnutra
  • HuaYang
  • Biosint
  • Hongjing Chemical
  • KangXin Chemical
  • Kangjian Chemical
  • AIDP

By Types:

  • L-Carnitine Food Grade
  • L-Carnitine Feed Grade
  • L-Carnitine Pharmaceutical Grade

By Applications:

  • Animal Food
  • Health Care Products
  • Functional Drinks
  • Medicine

Key Indicators Analysed

  • Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.
  • Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.
  • Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.
  • Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology
  • Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

  • To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
  • Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
  • To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.
  • Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
  • To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.
  • Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by L-carnitine Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global L-carnitine Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 L-Carnitine Food Grade

1.4.3 L-Carnitine Feed Grade

1.4.4 L-Carnitine Pharmaceutical Grade

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global L-carnitine Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Animal Food

1.5.3 Health Care Products

1.5.4 Functional Drinks

1.5.5 Medicine

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global L-carnitine Market

1.8.1 Global L-carnitine Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global L-carnitine Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global L-carnitine Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global L-carnitine Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers L-carnitine Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global L-carnitine Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global L-carnitine Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America L-carnitine Sales Volume

