Global Tantalum Tube Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Tantalum Tube market was valued at 101.23 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.26% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Tantalum was discovered in 1802 by A.G. Ekeberg in Uppsala, Sweden. Tantalum is a shiny, silvery color metal which is heavy, dense, malleable and ductile when pure. It is found in small quantities in minerals (generally in conjunction with niobium), and is isolated by conversion to the oxide and then the fluoro-complex, K2TaF7, from which the pure metal is obtained by electrolysis. Tantalum is extremely corrosion resistant due to the formation of an oxide film, and is also resistant to acid attack (with the exception of HF). It will react with fused alkalis and a variety of non-metals at elevated temperatures.

Tantalum can be used as a replacement for platinum for laboratory apparatus which has to have good corrosion resistance, and the metal is also used within the chemical industry for similar reasons. The fluids in the human body do not react with the metal and, hence, it is used for surgical implants without rejection. Other applications include the use of tantalum carbide in cemented carbides which are used as cutting tools. The pure metal is used in the electronics industry in the manufacture of various types of electronic equipment (e.g. rectifiers, capacitors, lamp filaments, etc.). Tantalum is also used in vacuum systems as it has a high absorption rate for residual gases. It is also used as an alloying element with, for example, nickel and molybdenum, to produce alloys which have good corrosion resistance, strength and ductility.

By Market Verdors:

H.C. Starck

Global Advanced Metals

PLANSEE

Ningxia Orient

Western Metal

Vascotube

Changsha South

Zhuzhou Jiabang

ATI Metal

Stanford Advanced Materials

Baoji Zhongpu

Admat

Firmetal

By Types:

Ta Tube

Ta-2.5W Tube

Ta-10W Tube

By Applications:

Chemical

Aerospace & Military

Machinery

