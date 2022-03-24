Global Synthetic Citral Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Synthetic Citral market was valued at 297.87 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Citral (C10H16O), also called 3,7-dimethyl-2,6-octadienal, a pale yellow liquid, with a strong lemon odour, that occurs in the essential oils of plants. It is insoluble in water but soluble in ethanol (ethyl alcohol), diethyl ether, and mineral oil. It is used in perfumes and flavourings and in the manufacture of other chemicals.

Chemically, citral is a mixture of two aldehydes that have the same molecular formula but different structures.In consumption market, Europe is the main consumption region due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. Synthetic citral is mainly used in spices, vitamin, menthol and others. Report data showed that 10.23% of the synthetic citral market demand in spices, 66.52% in vitamin, and 18.96% in menthol in 2019.

With the development of economy, these industries will need more synthetic citral. So, synthetic citral has a huge market potential in the future.

By Market Verdors:

BASF

Kuraray

Zhejiang NHU

By Types:

96-98% Purity

99% Purity

By Applications:

Vitamin

Menthol

Spices

