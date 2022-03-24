News

Global Zinc Citrate Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

Zinc Citrate Market

The global Zinc Citrate market was valued at 36.25 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.96% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

 

Zinc citrate is supplied as a white to almost white powder. It is practically odourless, slightly soluble in water, soluble in diluted acid and practically insoluble in ethanol (96 %). Zinc citrate has an inverse solubility.Zinc citrate is available as dihydrate and trihydrate and is produced by complete neutralisation of citric acid with a high purity zinc source, subsequent precipitation and dehydration.

Zinc citrate is used in dental care products such as toothpastes, mouthwashes and chewing gums due to its antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory effects. It was used in food supplements, functional foods and beverages. It is used to formulated in pharmaceuticals, and foods as a zinc supplement. It used as intermediate in organic synthesis, agrochemicals and dyestuff. At present, dental care applications hold 51% of the global consumption`s share. With the tremendous demand for health-care products, zinc citrate supplements make up an increasing share of the health-care industry.

By Market Verdors:

  • Jungbunzlauer
  • Gadot Biochemical Industries
  • Sucroal
  • Dr. Paul Lohmann
  • Global Calcium
  • TIB Chemicals
  • Jost Chemical
  • Penglai Marine
  • Shandong Hengtong Biotechnology
  • Feiyu Chemical
  • Xinyang Chemcial
  • Suqian Modern Biology Technology
  • Hengsheng Fine Chemical

By Types:

  • Dihydrate Type
  • Trihydrate Type

By Applications:

  • Dental Care
  • Pharmaceutical
  • Food & Beverage

Key Indicators Analysed

  • Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.
  • Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.
  • Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.
  • Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology
  • Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

  • To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
  • Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
  • To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.
  • Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
  • To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.
  • Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Zinc Citrate Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Zinc Citrate Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Dihydrate Type

1.4.3 Trihydrate Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Zinc Citrate Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Dental Care

1.5.3 Pharmaceutical

1.5.4 Food & Beverage

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Zinc Citrate Market

1.8.1 Global Zinc Citrate Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Zinc Citrate Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Zinc Citrate Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Zinc Citrate Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Zinc Citrate Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Zinc Citrate Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Zinc Citrate Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Zinc Citrate Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Zinc Citrate Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

