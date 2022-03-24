Global Zinc Citrate Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Zinc Citrate market was valued at 36.25 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.96% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Zinc citrate is supplied as a white to almost white powder. It is practically odourless, slightly soluble in water, soluble in diluted acid and practically insoluble in ethanol (96 %). Zinc citrate has an inverse solubility.Zinc citrate is available as dihydrate and trihydrate and is produced by complete neutralisation of citric acid with a high purity zinc source, subsequent precipitation and dehydration.

Zinc citrate is used in dental care products such as toothpastes, mouthwashes and chewing gums due to its antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory effects. It was used in food supplements, functional foods and beverages. It is used to formulated in pharmaceuticals, and foods as a zinc supplement. It used as intermediate in organic synthesis, agrochemicals and dyestuff. At present, dental care applications hold 51% of the global consumption`s share. With the tremendous demand for health-care products, zinc citrate supplements make up an increasing share of the health-care industry.

By Market Verdors:

Jungbunzlauer

Gadot Biochemical Industries

Sucroal

Dr. Paul Lohmann

Global Calcium

TIB Chemicals

Jost Chemical

Penglai Marine

Shandong Hengtong Biotechnology

Feiyu Chemical

Xinyang Chemcial

Suqian Modern Biology Technology

Hengsheng Fine Chemical

By Types:

Dihydrate Type

Trihydrate Type

By Applications:

Dental Care

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverage

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

