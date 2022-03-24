Global Magnesium Oxide Boards Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Magnesium Oxide Boards market was valued at 167.62 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.88% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Magnesium Oxide board (commonly known as Glass magnesium plate) is based on Magnesium Oxide, magnesium chloride, and water, through the configuration and modification of the performance, become into stable magnesium cementitious materials. With special production process, with anti-fire, anti-water, tasteless, non-toxic, high strength and light weight, convenient construction, long service life and so onThe technical barriers of Magnesium Oxide Boards are relatively low, and the major country is China, China is the largest producer and consumer, almost 43.53% of total consumption in 2016, followed by USA with 19.76% of consumption share. Magnesium Oxide Boards has a wide range of applications.

Magnesium Oxide Boards is used in Interior Decoration, Exterior Decoration. Therefore, growing demand for commercial and residential buildings has driven the growth of global Magnesium Oxide Boards market. The demand for Magnesium Oxide Boards is expected to continue increasing during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2016-2022. Magnesium Oxide Boards industry will be used in a stable growth space. In the past few years, the price of Magnesium Oxide Boards has a little change, at present; the concentration of raw materials in China, in recent years, with the national policy continues to tighten, while in consideration of environmental protection, raw material prices will continue to remain high. On the other hand, China`s labor costs continue to rise, driving prices will gradually increase.

As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. With the snatch for market share in emerging regions, the competition in Magnesium Oxide Boards industry will become more intense.

By Market Verdors:

Magnum Building Products

Gemtree Board

Huizhou Meisen Board

Yongjia Decorative Material

Ruenzhong Building Material

Hongcheng Board

Shandong Oulade

Wantai Wood

Shanghai Xinlong Fireproofing

Suqian Tianyi

TRUSUS

Pengfei Fireproof New Materials

Suzhou Kunshi New Building Materials

Tongxing

By Types:

Thin (<8 mm)

Medium (8-15 mm)

Thickness (>15mm)

By Applications:

Residential Building

Commercial Building

Industrial Buildings

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

