Global Petrochemicals Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Petrochemicals market was valued at 67639.07 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.43% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Petrochemicals (also known as petroleum distillates) are chemical products derived from petroleum. Some chemical compounds made from petroleum are also obtained from other fossil fuels, such as coal or natural gas, or renewable sources such as corn, palm fruit or sugar cane.Currently, Asia-Pacific is the largest market for the petrochemicals having accounted for more than half of the global market size, by volume, in 2017. Among all the countries, China & India dominated the basic polymers market in 2017 in terms of volume, closely followed by Japan. High economic growth rate, rising demand for construction products made up of plastics, growing health awareness applications, improving standards of living and competitive manufacturing costs are the main factors leading to the growth of the market for petrochemicals in this region.

By Market Verdors:

LyondellBasell

BASF

Total

Royal Dutch Shell

Sinopec

DowDupont

Reliance Industries

Sabic

British Petroleum

Chevron Phillips

Formosa Plastics

China National Petroluem Corporation

Exxonmobil

Ineos

By Types:

Ethylene

Propylene

Benzene

Butadiene

Xylenes

Toluene

By Applications:

Construction

Packaging

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Aerospace

Consumer Goods

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Petrochemicals Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Petrochemicals Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Ethylene

1.4.3 Propylene

1.4.4 Benzene

1.4.5 Butadiene

1.4.6 Xylenes

1.4.7 Toluene

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Petrochemicals Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Construction

1.5.3 Packaging

1.5.4 Automotive

1.5.5 Electrical & Electronics

1.5.6 Aerospace

1.5.7 Consumer Goods

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Petrochemicals Market

1.8.1 Global Petrochemicals Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Petrochemicals Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Petrochemicals Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Petrochemicals Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Petrochemicals Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Petrochemicals Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

