Infrared Welding Machines (Infrared Welder) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Infrared Welding Machines (Infrared Welder) in global, including the following market information:

Global Infrared Welding Machines (Infrared Welder) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Infrared Welding Machines (Infrared Welder) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Infrared Welding Machines (Infrared Welder) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Infrared Welding Machines (Infrared Welder) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Automatic Welder Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Infrared Welding Machines (Infrared Welder) include Emerson, Dukane, FRANK GmbH, Keber Ultrasonic, Forward Technology, KLN Ultraschall, Frimo and HA Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Infrared Welding Machines (Infrared Welder) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Infrared Welding Machines (Infrared Welder) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Infrared Welding Machines (Infrared Welder) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Automatic Welder

Semi-automatic Welder

Manual Welder

Global Infrared Welding Machines (Infrared Welder) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Infrared Welding Machines (Infrared Welder) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Electronics

Medical

Packaging and clothing

Others

Global Infrared Welding Machines (Infrared Welder) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Infrared Welding Machines (Infrared Welder) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Infrared Welding Machines (Infrared Welder) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Infrared Welding Machines (Infrared Welder) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Infrared Welding Machines (Infrared Welder) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Infrared Welding Machines (Infrared Welder) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Emerson

Dukane

FRANK GmbH

Keber Ultrasonic

Forward Technology

KLN Ultraschall

Frimo

HA Industries

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Infrared Welding Machines (Infrared Welder) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Infrared Welding Machines (Infrared Welder) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Infrared Welding Machines (Infrared Welder) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Infrared Welding Machines (Infrared Welder) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Infrared Welding Machines (Infrared Welder) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Infrared Welding Machines (Infrared Welder) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Infrared Welding Machines (Infrared Welder) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Infrared Welding Machines (Infrared Welder) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Infrared Welding Machines (Infrared Welder) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Infrared Welding Machines (Infrared Welder) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Infrared Welding Machines (Infrared Welder) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Infrared Welding Machines (Infrared Welder) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

