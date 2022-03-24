Global Chloroacetyl Chloride Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Chloroacetyl Chloride market was valued at 159.73 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.24% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Chloroacetyl chloride, a colorless to yellow liquid, is a bi-functional compound that is useful as a chemical building block. This chemical is mainly used in the production of herbicides, in the formulation of active pharmaceutical ingredients, and in the production of other useful chemicals.The main use of chloroacetyl chloride is in the manufacturing of herbicides used in agriculture.

Especially, popular herbicides such as alachlor and butachlor are manufactured using chloroacetyl chloride. However, due to the fact that such herbicides create environmental pollution, production and use of alachlor and butachlor has been banned in the EU region. However, several countries in Latin America and in the Asia Pacific region continue the use of such herbicides and therefore the demand of these herbicides is steady and rising. This is expected to boost the growth of the global chloroacetyl chloride market.

In case of medical emergencies, the human body is unable to produce the adrenalin hormone. Thus, demand for externally produced adrenalin is expected to increase due to an increasing risk of life threatening diseases. Chloroacetyl chloride is used in the production of epinephrine (adrenalin hormone). This is also expected to fuel the growth of the global chloroacetyl chloride market over the forecast period.

By Market Verdors:

CABB

Daicel

Altivia

Shiv Pharmachem

Transpek Industry

Taixing Shenlong Chemical

Chengwu Chenhui Environmental Protection Technology

By Types:

Chlorination Of Acetyl Chloride

Oxidation Of 1,1-Dichloroethylene

By Applications:

Herbicides

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients

Chemical Production

Key Indicators Analysed

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

