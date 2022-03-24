Global Mammography X-ray Unit Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Mammography X-ray Unit market was valued at 144.51 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 8.63% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Mammography X-ray Unit is the equipment using low-energy X-rays (usually around 30 kVp) to examine the human breast, and it is used as a diagnostic and screening tool. Mammography X-ray Unit is for the early detection of breast cancer, typically through characteristic masses`detection.Like all X-rays equipment, Mammography X-ray Unit use ionizing radiation to create images. These images are then analyzed for any abnormal findings. It is normal to use lower-energy X-rays (typically Mo-K) than those used for radiography of bones. Ultrasound, ductography, positron emission mammography (PEM), and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) are adjuncts to mammography. Ultrasound is typically used for further evaluation of masses found on mammography or palpable masses not seen on mammograms. Ductograms are still used in some institutions for evaluation of bloody nipple discharge when the mammogram is non-diagnostic. MRI can be useful for further evaluation of questionable findings as well as for screening pre-surgical evaluation in patients with known breast cancer to detect any additional lesions that might change the surgical approach. The classification of Mammography X-ray Unit includes Analog and Digital, and the proportion of Digital in 2017 is about 86.8%, Digital will be the reigning segment in terms of market revenue share throughout the forecast period, anticipated to hold about 96% revenue share of the global market by 2025 end. With a noteworthy 9.8% CAGR. Under by Application, the global market is segmented into Surgery, Physical Examination and Others. Surgery segment will hold maximum sales share in the global market, and the consumption proportion is about 56.3% in 2017. and forecasts indicate a 54.6% market share for this segment by the end of the forecast period in 2025. North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 38.6% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 28.6%, China is also an important sales region for the Mammography X-ray Unit. Asia-Pacific possesses high market potential, due to its high population base, high disposable incomes, and improvement in patient awareness about breast cancer imaging. Moreover, the rapid aging population and increase in incidence of breast cancer in less developed countries such as India have further increased the demand for mammography x-ray unit. Market competition is intense. Hologic, GE Healthcare, Siemens, FUJIFILM, etc. are the leaders of the industry. There are many manufturers in this insustry and tteir market share is low.

By Market Verdors:

Hologic

GE Healthcare

Siemens

FUJIFILM

Philips Healthcare

Toshiba Medical

IMS Giotto

Planmed

Carestream Health

Metaltronica

MEDI-FUTURE

Wandong Medical

ANKE

Perlong Medical

Angell

By Types:

Analog

Digital

By Applications:

Surgery

Physical Examination

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

