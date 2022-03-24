Global Guar Gum Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Guar Gum market was valued at 302.61 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 30.36% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Guar Gum is a type of products that derived from guar splits that obtained from guar seed.The guar gum industry concentration is relatively high. Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in India and Pakistan. The manufacturers in India have a long history and unshakable status in this field. It takes about 78.94% of global market in 2016, followed by the Pakistan of 10.85%. Manufacturers such as Hindustan Gum have relative higher level of product`s quality. The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance.

Although small companies have price advantage, the application is narrow to some extent due to the poor manufacture processing, cheap raw material and less diversity of products. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product`s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.

By Market Verdors:

Hindustan Gum

Jai Bharat Gum and Chemicals

Neelkanth Polymers

Sunita Hydrocolloids

Vikas WSP

Guangrao Liuhe Chemical

Global Gums & Chemicals

Shandong Dongda Commerce

Jingkun Chemistry Company

Lotus Gums & Chemicals

Supreme Gums

Shree Ram Group

Wuxi Jinxin Science& Tchnology

Rama Industries

Vikas Granaries Limited

Raj Gum

By Types:

Industrial Grade

Food Grade

By Applications:

Food Industry

Petroleum Industry

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Guar Gum Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Guar Gum Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Industrial Grade

1.4.3 Food Grade

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Guar Gum Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Food Industry

1.5.3 Petroleum Industry

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Guar Gum Market

1.8.1 Global Guar Gum Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Guar Gum Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Guar Gum Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Guar Gum Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Guar Gum Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Guar Gum Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Guar Gum Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Guar Gum Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Guar Gum Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

