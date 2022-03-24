Global Ellagic Acid Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Ellagic Acid market was valued at .99 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.43% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market vendors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Ellagic acid is a natural phenol antioxidant found in numerous fruits and vegetables. The antiproliferative and antioxidant properties of ellagic acid have prompted research into its potential health benefits. The ellagic acid market is very concentrated market; the revenue of top five manufacturers accounts about 73.71% of the total revenue in 2019. The leading manufactures mainly are Kanwinn Pharmchem, Nektium Pharma, Staherb. Staherb is the largest manufacturer and its revenue of global market exceeds 33% in 2019. Geographically, the global ellagic acid market has been segmented into North America, Europe, China, India and Row. The China held the largest consumption share in the global market, accounted for 43% of global market demand. Ellagic acid is a naturally occurring substance. The best sources of ellagic acid in the diet are strawberries, raspberries, blackberries, cherries, and walnuts. Ellagic acid may bind to chemicals that cause cancer and it may also prevent the growth of cancer cells. At present, the most mature application is to add in cosmetics to whiten the skin and lighten spots. Among them. In 2019, the proportion of Cosmetic and Skin Care in global consumption reached 74% and it is expected that the proportion will be even higher in the next few years.

By Market Verdors:

Shaanxi Honghao Bio-Tech

Kangcare Bioindustry

Kanwinn Pharmchem

Nektium Pharma

Staherb

Stanford Chemicals

Wufeng Chicheng Biotech

Naturex

By Types:

40% Ellagic Acid

90% Ellagic Acid

By Applications:

Pharma and Healthcare

Cosmetic and Skin Care

