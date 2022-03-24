Global Octreotide Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Octreotide market was valued at 2.92 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.35% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Octreotide is an octapeptide that mimics natural somatostatin pharmacologically it is a more potent inhibitor of growth hormone, glucagon, and insulin than the natural hormone. Usually in the form of a salt of acetic acid.The production of Octreotide mainly focuses on Europe, China and India. The Europe occupies the largest share and it about reach 66.36% in 2015. Novartis exports to other countries mainly in the form of finished drug.

By Market Verdors:

Novartis

Sun Pharmaceutical

Chengdu Tiantaishan pharmaceutical

Sinopharm A-Think Pharmaceuticals

Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group

Shanghai Soho-Yiming Pharmaceuticals

Yibin Pharmaceutical

By Types:

Octreotide Injection

Octreotide Powder

Octreotide Microspheres

By Applications:

Treating Severe Diarrhea

Treating Acromegaly

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Octreotide Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Octreotide Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Octreotide Injection

1.4.3 Octreotide Powder

1.4.4 Octreotide Microspheres

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Octreotide Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Treating Severe Diarrhea

1.5.3 Treating Acromegaly

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Octreotide Market

1.8.1 Global Octreotide Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Octreotide Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Octreotide Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Octreotide Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Octreotide Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Octreotide Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Octreotide Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Octreotide Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Octreotide Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

