Global Insulin Pumps Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Insulin Pumps market was valued at 179.9 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.95% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

An insulin pump is a medical device used for the administration of insulin in the treatment of diabetes mellitus, also known as continuous subcutaneous insulin infusion therapy. The device configuration may vary depending on design. A traditional pump includes: the pump (including controls, processing module, and batteries); a disposable reservoir for insulin (inside the pump) a disposable infusion set, including a cannula for subcutaneous insertion (under the skin) and a tubing system to interface the insulin reservoir to the cannula. Other configurations are possible. For instance, more recent models may include disposable or semi-disposable designs for the pumping mechanism and may eliminate tubing from the infusion set.An insulin pump is an alternative to multiple daily injections of insulin by insulin syringes or an insulin pen and allows for intensive insulin therapy when used in conjunction with blood glucose monitoring and carb counting. The classification of Insulin Pump includes Normal Pump and Patch Pump. The proportion of Normal Pump in 2017 is about 96%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2017. Insulin Pump is widely used for Type I Diabetes and Type II Diabetes. The most proportion of Insulin Pump is for Type I Diabetes, and the proportion in 2017 is about 85.37%. North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 44% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 24%.

By Market Verdors:

Medtronic

Roche

Johnson & Johnson

Insulet Corp

Tandem Diabetes care

Valeritas

SOOIL

Microport

By Types:

Normal Pump

Patch Pump

By Applications:

Type I Diabetes

Type II Diabetes

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Insulin Pumps Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Insulin Pumps Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Normal Pump

1.4.3 Patch Pump

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Insulin Pumps Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Type I Diabetes

1.5.3 Type II Diabetes

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Insulin Pumps Market

1.8.1 Global Insulin Pumps Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Insulin Pumps Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Insulin Pumps Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Insulin Pumps Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Insulin Pumps Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Insulin Pumps Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Insulin Pumps Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Insulin Pumps Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Insulin Pumps Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

