Global Dental Wax Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Dental Wax market was valued at 8206.55 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.75% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Dental wax is a mixture of different type of waxes with synthetic additives, used in dentistry for casting, sizing and mapping of structures and jaw relations, laboratory work and as lubricants to relieve friction associated with braces and other dental implants. Dental wax is an opaque hydrophobic material, mostly produced from petroleum and vegetable sources, which softens on being pressed or heated. Self-setting dental waxes are used for the purpose of mapping dental structures during the manufacturing of dental caps and custom sized implants. Softer dental waxes are used to relieve discomfort caused by orthodontic implants such as braces, wires, etc.Increasing use of dental fixtures and treatments, rising awareness of dental diseases, increasing penetration of dentistry in the healthcare setup of many countries, rising use of dental implants drive the growth of the market. Additionally, positive influence of media and fashion industry on rising dental aesthetics demand and increasing awareness adding fuel to the dental waxes market.

By Market Verdors:

Kerr Corporation

Pyrax Polymars

C.J. Robinson Company

Metrodent

DWS Systems

Bilkim

Carmel Industries

Solstice T&I

Bracon Dental

By Types:

Pattern Wax

Processing Wax

Impression Wax

Healing Wax

By Applications:

Hospitals

Dentist Clinics

Academic and Research Centers

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Dental Wax Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Dental Wax Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Pattern Wax

1.4.3 Processing Wax

1.4.4 Impression Wax

1.4.5 Healing Wax

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Dental Wax Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Hospitals

1.5.3 Dentist Clinics

1.5.4 Academic and Research Centers

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Dental Wax Market

1.8.1 Global Dental Wax Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Dental Wax Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Dental Wax Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Dental Wax Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Dental Wax Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Dental Wax Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Dental Wax Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Dental Wax Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Dental Wax Sales Volume

