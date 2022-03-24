Global Gamma Knife Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Gamma Knife market was valued at 201.36 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Gamma Knife is an alternative to traditional brain surgery and whole brain radiation therapy for the treatment of complex, difficult brain conditionsGrowing prevalence of cancer, brain tumors, & neurological diseases as well as increasing adoption of gamma knife instruments in surgical centers owing to rising preference for minimally invasive surgeries are few factors anticipated to boost the market. Moreover, technological upgradation and advancements are also expected to drive the market.

By Market Verdors:

Elekta

Starmap Medicine & Technology

Accuray

BrainLab

GE Healthcare

Hitachi America

IBA Group

Mitsubishi Electric

Nordion

Philips Healthcare

RaySearch

Sumitomo Heavy Industries

Varian Medical Systems

By Types:

Brain surgery

By Applications:

Malignant tumors

Ocular diseases

Benign tumors

Functional disorders

Vascular disorders

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Gamma Knife Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Gamma Knife Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Brain surgery

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Gamma Knife Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Malignant tumors

1.5.3 Ocular diseases

1.5.4 Benign tumors

1.5.5 Functional disorders

1.5.6 Vascular disorders

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Gamma Knife Market

1.8.1 Global Gamma Knife Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Gamma Knife Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Gamma Knife Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Gamma Knife Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Gamma Knife Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Gamma Knife Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Gamma Knife Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Gamma Knife Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Gamma Knife Sales Volume Growth

