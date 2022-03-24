Global Pallet Conveyor Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Pallet Conveyor market was valued at 100.37 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.01% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Pallet Conveyor is a type of conveyor that transport pallets from one point to another. It is also a mechanically-operated material handling equipment, which are used to transport material within premises.The Pallet Conveyor industry concentration is not very high; there are more than one hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from U.S. and Western European. Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in U.S. and E.U. The manufacturers in U.S. have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as Intelligrated and Ssi Schaefer have relative higher level of product`s quality. Europe players are concentrated in Germany, like Ssi Schaefer, Dematic, Bosch Rexroth, Beumer, Krones and Witron. Many companies have several plants, usually locate in the place close to aimed consumption region. There are international companies set up factories in China either, such as Dematic whose plant is located in Jiangsu province. Some companies usually take a joint venture enter into aim market. The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The Europe takes the market share of around 35%, followed by North America with 25% in 2017. China`s consumption market has a quicker growing speed of CAGR 5.77%. We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a smooth curve.

By Market Verdors:

Ssi Schaefer

Daifuku

Dematic

Intelligrated

Swisslog

MSK Covertech

TGW Logistic

Mecalux

Hytrol

Beumer

System Logistic

Interroll

Krones

Damon

Witron

Knapp

inform

Okura

Bastian Solutions

KG Logistics

Omni Yoshida

Jiangsu Huazh

Pro Tech

By Types:

Drag Chain

Roller (driven or gravity)

Plastic Type

Slat Type

By Applications:

Retail/Logistic

Industrial

Food

Beverage (separate from Food)

