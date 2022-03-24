Global Medical Gases Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Medical Gases market was valued at 6.1 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.4% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Medical Gases are fluids manufactured specifically for the medical, pharmaceutical manufacturing, and biotechnology industries. They are frequently used to synthesize, sterilize, or insulate processes or products which contribute to human health.The medical gases market concentration is high and the global market is dominated by few companies like Air Liquide (Airgas), Linde Healthcare, Praxair, Air Products and Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (Matheson Tri-Gas Inc.). These giants are dominating the medical gases market, from the manufacturing, distribution to service, occupying for over 84 percent of global market. The giants expand their market through mergers and acquisitions, building the global production and distribution network, from the developed countries to the emerging countries. In few future years, the market will became more concentrated in only few companies, and the market competition pattern will be very difficult to change. Globally, the North America is the largest producer and consumer, followed by Europe, both occupy for over 60 % market share. The developed countries will sustain its growth in the years ahead, and it has a lot of room to grow in the emerging countries, especially in China, India, Southeast Asia and the Middle East regions.

By Market Verdors:

Air Liquide (acquired Airgas in 2016)

Linde Healthcare (BOC Healthcare)

Praxair

Air Products

Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (Matheson Tri-Gas Inc.)

Messer Group

SOL Group

Norco

Air Water Inc

Shenzhen Gaofa

By Types:

Medical Oxygen

Medical Nitrous Oxide

Medical Air

Medical Helium

By Applications:

Hospitals (Labs & Clinics)

Home Healthcare

Universities/Research Institutions

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries

Key Indicators Analysed

