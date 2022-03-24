News

Welding Alloys Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Welding Alloys

This report contains market size and forecasts of Welding Alloys in global, including the following market information:

  • Global Welding Alloys Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global Welding Alloys Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
  • Global top five Welding Alloys companies in 2021 (%)

The global Welding Alloys market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Aluminum Brazing Alloys Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Welding Alloys include Harris Products, Lucas-Milhaupt, Umicore, Nihon Superior, Morgan, Prince & Izant, Saxonia, Aimtek and Materion, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Welding Alloys manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Welding Alloys Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Welding Alloys Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Aluminum Brazing Alloys
  • Copper Brazing Alloys
  • Silver Brazing Alloys
  • Nickel Brazing Alloys
  • Others

Global Welding Alloys Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Welding Alloys Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Automotive
  • Aerospace
  • Electrical Industry
  • Household Appliances

Global Welding Alloys Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Welding Alloys Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Welding Alloys revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Welding Alloys revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Welding Alloys sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
  • Key companies Welding Alloys sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Harris Products
  • Lucas-Milhaupt
  • Umicore
  • Nihon Superior
  • Morgan
  • Prince & Izant
  • Saxonia
  • Aimtek
  • Materion
  • Sentes-BIR
  • Wall Colmonoy
  • Tokyo Braze
  • Linbraze
  • VBC Group
  • Pietro Galliani
  • Stella Welding
  • Saru Silver Alloy
  • Indian Solder
  • Hangzhou Huaguang
  • Zhejiang Seleno
  • Hebei Yuguang
  • Jinhua Jinzhong
  • Jinhua Sanhuan
  • Zhongshan Huazhong
  • Zhongshan Huale

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Welding Alloys Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Welding Alloys Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Welding Alloys Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Welding Alloys Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Welding Alloys Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Welding Alloys Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Welding Alloys Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Welding Alloys Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Welding Alloys Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Welding Alloys Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Welding Alloys Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Welding Alloys Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Welding Alloys Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Welding Alloys Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Welding Alloys Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Welding Alloys Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Welding Alloys Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Aluminum Brazing Alloys

