Digital X-ray Imaging Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Digital X-ray Imaging in global, including the following market information:

Global Digital X-ray Imaging Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Digital X-ray Imaging Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Digital X-ray Imaging companies in 2021 (%)

The global Digital X-ray Imaging market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Mobile Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Digital X-ray Imaging include GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Fujifilm, Carestream Health, Agfa HealthCare, Hitachi, Canon and Konica Minolta, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Digital X-ray Imaging manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Digital X-ray Imaging Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Digital X-ray Imaging Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Mobile

Fixed

Global Digital X-ray Imaging Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Digital X-ray Imaging Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Dental

Orthopedics

General Surgery

Veterinarian

Others

Global Digital X-ray Imaging Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Digital X-ray Imaging Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Digital X-ray Imaging revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Digital X-ray Imaging revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Digital X-ray Imaging sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Digital X-ray Imaging sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Fujifilm

Carestream Health

Agfa HealthCare

Hitachi

Canon

Konica Minolta

Shimadzu

DEXIS

Source-Ray

Angell Technology

Wandong Medical

Mindray

Land Wind

Mednova

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Digital X-ray Imaging Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Digital X-ray Imaging Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Digital X-ray Imaging Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Digital X-ray Imaging Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Digital X-ray Imaging Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Digital X-ray Imaging Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Digital X-ray Imaging Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Digital X-ray Imaging Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Digital X-ray Imaging Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Digital X-ray Imaging Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Digital X-ray Imaging Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Digital X-ray Imaging Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Digital X-ray Imaging Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Digital X-ray Imaging Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Digital X-ray Imaging Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Digital X-ray Imaging Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

