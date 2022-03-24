Power Chairs Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Power Chairs
This report contains market size and forecasts of Power Chairs in global, including the following market information:
- Global Power Chairs Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Power Chairs Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Power Chairs companies in 2021 (%)
The global Power Chairs market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Elderly Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Power Chairs include Pride Mobility, Golden Technologies, Franklin Corporation, Med-Lift, La-Z-Boy, Jackson Furniture, Best Chairs, Ashley Furniture and Seminar Components, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Power Chairs manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Power Chairs Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Power Chairs Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Elderly
- Obese
- Handicapped
Global Power Chairs Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Power Chairs Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Household
- Commercial
- Healthcare
Global Power Chairs Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Power Chairs Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Power Chairs revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Power Chairs revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Power Chairs sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Power Chairs sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Pride Mobility
- Golden Technologies
- Franklin Corporation
- Med-Lift
- La-Z-Boy
- Jackson Furniture
- Best Chairs
- Ashley Furniture
- Seminar Components
- Mega Motion
- Home Meridian
- Palliser
- Dromedar
- Avafurn
- Meifeilai
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Power Chairs Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Power Chairs Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Power Chairs Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Power Chairs Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Power Chairs Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Power Chairs Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Power Chairs Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Power Chairs Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Power Chairs Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Power Chairs Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Power Chairs Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Power Chairs Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Power Chairs Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Power Chairs Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Power Chairs Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Power Chairs Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Power Chairs Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Elderly
4.1.3 Obese
4.1.4 Handicapped
