2022-2027 Global and Regional Hydrogen Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Hydrogen market was valued at 153.63 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.06% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Hydrogen (H2) is an odorless, colorless and tasteless gas that is mainly produced through natural gas steam reforming or the electrolysis of water. Lighter than air, it burns with an invisible, clean (carbon-free and soot-free) flame. It is the only fuel gas that does not contain any carbon atoms. Hydrogen downstream is wide, the major fields are general industry, metal working, refining and chemical. The metal working sector is the most important hydrogen consumer (accounting for 40.83 % of the market share, followed by the chemical sector, which accounts for 29.89% of the market share. As overall economic downward trend in China and complicated international economic situation in the world in the past few years, there will be many uncertainties in the next few years. In addition, in the world market of hydrogen, supply has been in relative large in the past few years. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from Europe and USA are the major leaders in the international market of hydrogen. With the development of Chinese hydrogen production technology, their share in the global market is increasing, and competitiveness in the global market gradually increases.

By Market Verdors:

Air Products

Air Liquide

Linde Industrial Gas

Praxair

Taiyo Nippon Sanso

Air Water

Messer

Yingde Gases

By Types:

Compressed Hydrogen Gas

Liquid Hydrogen

By Applications:

General Industry

Metal Working

Refining

Chemical

