2022-2027 Global and Regional Mesitylene Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Mesitylene (or 1,3,5-trimethylbenzene) is a derivative of benzene with three methyl substituents symmetrically placed on the ring. The compound has the formula C6H3(CH3)3, which is commonly abbreviated C6H3Me3. Mesitylene is a colorless liquid with sweet aromatic odor.It is a component of coal tar or petroleum, which is its traditional source. It is a precursor to diverse fine chemicals. The Mesitylene industry is not a hot area. There are only few companies in the area. Mitsubishi Gas Chemical, Dow and Versalis (Saras now) are the big companies in the industry.

By Market Verdors:

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

DowDuPont

Versalis

Refinery of Sinopec Jinling (Sinopec)

EMD Performance Materials

Toyo Gosei

Jiangsu Jiuri Chemical

Nantong Dingji Chemical Technology

Jurong Anbei Chemical

Jinchou PetroChem

By Types:

Industrial Grade

Electdronic Grase

By Applications:

Solvents

Intermediates

Additives

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Mesitylene Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Mesitylene Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Mesitylene Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Mesitylene Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Mesitylene Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Mesitylene Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Mesitylene (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Mesitylene Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Mesitylene Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Mesitylene (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Mesitylene Consumption and Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

