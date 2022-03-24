2022-2027 Global and Regional Purging Compounds Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Purging Compounds market was valued at 470.9 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.62% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Purging compounds are chemical cleaning compounds that contain certain resins and additives in their formulation. They are widely used with various polyolefins such as thermoplastic olefin (TPO), polypropylene (PP), and polyethylene (PE); high temperature resins such as polysulfones (PSU) and polyether ether ketone (PEEK); and engineered resins such as high impact poly styrene (HIPS) and polyamide (PA). Purging compounds are extensively employed to clean extruder lines and molder machines.The Purging Compounds industry concentration is not high; there are several hundreds of manufacturers in the world with their leading company`s market share standing at slightly over 10% and most others` no more than 1%. The market of Asia-Pacific, North America and Europe will play a decisive role in the future of this industry. Asia-Pacific have a larger consumption market share in 2020 which account for less than 40% of volume share and will witness a stable growth in following years. North America and Europe holding a market value share of around 30% and 25% respectively will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Mechanical Purging is the dominate type in this industry with a market share of over a half.

By Market Verdors:

Asahi Kasei

Chem-Trend

Shuman Plastics

Polyplast Müller

Daicel

PurgeMax

Clariant

Purgex

Rapidpurge

Ultra System

Dow

Uniform Color Company

Saint-Gobain

By Types:

Mechanical Purging Compounds

Chemical or Foaming Purging Compounds

Liquid Purging Compounds

By Applications:

Extrusion Process

Injection Molding Process

Blow Molding Process

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis : The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis : The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Purging Compounds Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Purging Compounds Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Purging Compounds Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Purging Compounds Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Purging Compounds Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Purging Compounds Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Purging Compounds (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Purging Compounds Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Purging Compounds Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Purging Compounds (Volume and Value) by Application

