2022-2027 Global and Regional Luxury Sunglasses Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Luxury Sunglasses market was valued at 13.6 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.42% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Luxury Sunglasses or sun glasses are a form of protective eyewear designed primarily to prevent bright sunlight and high-energy visible light, especially harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays, from damaging or discomforting the eyes. This report studies the Luxury Sunglasses market. We define Luxury Sunglasses as high-end brands on the market (with products retail prices above 150 $/Unit).Luxury Sunglasses are considered to be durable and they also block UVA and UVB rays. Promoting healthy vision. The increasing preference of the consumers to buy high end brands will drive the demand for Luxury Sunglasses. The market is characterized by the presence of few vendors and is concentrated. The market is competitive and the vendors in the market are competing on the basis of price, quality, brand, and variety. To increase their market shares and improve their market positions, the players in this marketspace are concentrating on introducing innovative products. Of the major players of Luxury Sunglasses, Luxottica Group maintained its first place in the ranking in 2017. Luxottica Group accounted for 51.52 % of the Global Luxury Sunglasses production value market share in 2017. Other players accounted for 5.25 % and 3.56 % including Safilo Group and Kering. In terms of geography the market for Luxury Sunglasses consumption divided into six geographic regions: In North America, total Luxury Sunglasses accounted for 47.46 % market shares of the luxury glasses market. In the Europe, total Luxury Sunglasses accounted for 24.87 %. The market in China Luxury Sunglasses accounted for 9.71 %, in Latin America 6.36%, in Asia Other Regions 9.08%, and in Middle East and Africa region 2.53%. Among all regions, North America is estimated to represent the highest share due to the increasing preference of the consumers towards luxury products. The increasing affordability and the presence of large players also drive the market`s growth in this region. Additionally, the growing urbanization that has increased the number of dual-earning households and the increasing working women population, also lead to the growth of the Luxury Sunglasses market. On the basis of product type, the CR-39 Luxury Sunglasses type segment is projected to account for the largest volume share during the forecast period; this segment was estimated to account for 35.99 % market share in 2017.

By Market Verdors:

Luxottica Group

Safilo Group

Kering

De Rigo Vision

Marchon Eyewear

Marcolin

LOUIS VUITTON

Charmant Group

Essilor

REVO

By Types:

CR-39 Luxury Sunglasses

Polycarbonate Luxury Sunglasses

Polyurethane Luxury Sunglasses

By Applications:

For Men

For Women

