2022-2027 Global and Regional Granulator Knives Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Granulator Knives market was valued at 2.94 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.44% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Granulator knives, which is mainly made of tool steel with a high grade of chrome, are used in granulators for plastic recycling industry, rubber recycling industry, etc.Geographically, APAC, especially China who is the largest consumer of granulator knives, is the fastest-growing region. In 2019, APAC held slightly below 60% consumption share globally while China owning approaching 1/3 share. Granulator Knives is mainly used in the recycling field. Plastics recycling is the most important downstream industry and contributed over 60% consumption share globally. Rubber recycling is the follower with the over 1/3 share. Impacted by the COVID-19, the global economy faces a sharp decrease in the year of 2020, and the granulator Knives industry is suffering losses.

By Market Verdors:

  • D&S
  • SIJ Ravne Systems
  • TRO Cutting Tools
  • Pilana
  • Fernite of Sheffield
  • Great Lakes Industrial Knife
  • Zenith Cutter
  • OVS
  • International Knife & Saw
  • Povelato
  • D. B. Engineering
  • LUTZ BLADES
  • Hamilton Knife
  • New Asia Knives
  • Rowe Equipment
  • Qinghao Machine blade mould
  • Liuzhou Lian United Knives
  • Maanshan Renhe

By Types:

  • D2 Type

By Applications:

  • Plastic Recycling
  • Rubber Recycling

Key Indicators Analysed

  • Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.
  • Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends:

  • Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.
  • Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology
  • Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

  • To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
  • Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
  • To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.
  • Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
  • To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.
  • Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

