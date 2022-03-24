2022-2027 Global and Regional Bipolar Disorder Therapeutic Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Bipolar Disorder Therapeutic market was valued at 3743.79 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.92% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Bipolar disorder, also known as manic-depressive disorder, is a mental illness. It is a mental health problem that primarily affects mood. Symptoms of bipolar disorder are extreme irritability or agitation, a period of feeling empty, loss of interest in normal activities, sleep problems, etc. According to Pfizer, Inc., bipolar disorder affects over 5 million people in the U.S. Bipolar episodes are characterized by a drastic change in behavior and mood, and range from joyful and overexcited (manic episodes) to extremely sad and hopeless (depressive state). These disorders have different types of episodes such as manic episodes, hypomanic episodes, depressive episodes, and mixed episodes. Causes of bipolar disorders include childhood trauma, stressful life events, self-esteem problems, and genetic inheritance. People across the world marked ?March 30? as a World Bipolar Day to spread awareness about the disorder and erase the stigma of mental illness. Large number of people suffering from this mental condition resort to drinking to lift their mood. According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, 27.6% of the people with bipolar disorder become addicted to alcohol, while over 16% engaged in alcohol abuse.The growing need to reduce the financial burden of bipolar disorder will drive the growth prospects for the global bipolar disorder therapeutic market until the end of 2021. It has been observed that governments and companies across the globe are increasingly organizing awareness camps to raise disease awareness among the public, reduce the burden of mental disorders in vulnerable groups, ensure the rights of people with mental disorders, and make treatment facilities accessible to them. Consequently, such awareness initiatives help to curb the overall monetary loss, reduce their effect on the global economy, and improve the quality of life for patients. Such factors will raise public awareness about mental disorders and treatments and in turn, propel the rate of revenue generation in the market.

By Market Verdors:

Eli Lilly

Bristol-Myers Squibb

AstraZeneca

Allergan

Astellas Pharma

GlaxoSmithKline

Janssen Pharmaceuticals

By Types:

Antipsychotics

Anticonvulsants

Mood Stabilizers

By Applications:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends:

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Get the Complete Report & TOC at https://www.24marketreports.com/life-sciences/global-regional-bipolar-disorder-therapeutic-2022-2027-769

