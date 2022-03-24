N95 Safety Mask Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of N95 Safety Mask in global, including the following market information:

Global N95 Safety Mask Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global N95 Safety Mask Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five N95 Safety Mask companies in 2021 (%)

The global N95 Safety Mask market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Flat-fold Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of N95 Safety Mask include 3M, Alpha Pro Tech, Aero Pro, Ammex Corporation, Cardinal Health, CVS Pharmacy, Dentec Safety, Dynarex Corporation and Emerald Medical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the N95 Safety Mask manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global N95 Safety Mask Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global N95 Safety Mask Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Flat-fold

Cup Style

Global N95 Safety Mask Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global N95 Safety Mask Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital & Clinic

Industrial

Global N95 Safety Mask Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global N95 Safety Mask Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies N95 Safety Mask revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies N95 Safety Mask revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies N95 Safety Mask sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies N95 Safety Mask sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

Alpha Pro Tech

Aero Pro

Ammex Corporation

Cardinal Health

CVS Pharmacy

Dentec Safety

Dynarex Corporation

Emerald Medical

First Aid Direct

GlaxoSmithCline Consumer Healthcare

Halyard Health

Inovel

Kimberly-Clark

Livingstone International

Louis M. Gerson

Magid Glove and Safety

Makrite Industries

Medline Industries

Moldex-Metric

Precept Medical

Prestige Ameritech

Protective Industrial

Pyramex Safety

Safety Zone

San-M Package

Shanghai Dasheng

Shanghai Gangkai Purifying

Sperian Respiratory

SteelPro

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 N95 Safety Mask Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global N95 Safety Mask Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global N95 Safety Mask Overall Market Size

2.1 Global N95 Safety Mask Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global N95 Safety Mask Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global N95 Safety Mask Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top N95 Safety Mask Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global N95 Safety Mask Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global N95 Safety Mask Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global N95 Safety Mask Sales by Companies

3.5 Global N95 Safety Mask Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 N95 Safety Mask Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers N95 Safety Mask Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 N95 Safety Mask Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 N95 Safety Mask Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 N95 Safety Mask Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global N95 Safety Mask Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Flat-fold

Similar Reports:

