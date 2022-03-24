2022-2027 Global and Regional Hydroxychloroquine Sulphate Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Hydroxychloroquine Sulphate market was valued at 762.2 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.86% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Hydroxychloroquine sulfate was listed in the United States in 1955 and used in malaria, rheumatoid arthritis and lupus erythematosus. The variety has been approved in more than 70 countries such as Canada, France, Germany, Australia, China, Japan, etc.Hydroxychloroquine sulfate, initially an anti malarial drug, was found to have mild immunosuppressive and immunomodulatory effects in clinical practice. The major producers in the industry are Sanofi, Novartis and Shanghai Zhongxisanwei, with their revenue ratios of 36.07%, 14.20% and 15.08% respectively in 2019.

By Market Verdors:

Sanofi

Novartis

Shanghai Zhongxisanwei

Teva

Zydus Cadila

Mylan

Apotex

Advanz Pharma

Sun Pharma

Kyung Poong

Ipca Laboratories

Hanlim Pharmaceutical

Bristol Laboratories

By Types:

100mg

200mg

By Applications:

Lupus Erythematosus

Rheumatoid Arthritis

