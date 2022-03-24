Global Cervical Interbody Fusion Cages Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Cervical Interbody Fusion Cages market was valued at 81.04 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.15% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Anterior interbody cages are titanium cylinders that are placed in the disc space. The cages are porous and allow the bone graft to grow from the vertebral body through the cage and into the next vertebral body. The cages offer excellent fixation, so most patients do not need additional instrumentation (e.g. pedicle screws) or post-operative back braces for support.This report studies the Cervical Interbody Fusion Cage market. The global average price of Cervical Interbody Fusion Cage is in the fluctuated trend, from 1502 USD/Unit in 2012 to 1469USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in fluctuated trend in the following five years. The classification of Cervical Interbody Fusion Cage includes Metal type and Polymeric type. The proportion of Polymeric type in 2016 is about 88%. Cervical Interbody Fusion Cage is widely used in Treatment of Spinal Diseases, Control Spinal Deformity Development, Protection of Spinal Nerves and Others. The most proportion of Cervical Interbody Fusion Cage is for Treatment of Spinal Diseases, and the proportion in 2016 is 47%. The trend of household is decreasing. North America is the largest consumption places, with a consumption market share nearly 68% in 2016. Market competition is not intense. Medtronic, Depuy Synthes, Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, BBraun, NuVasive etc. are the leaders of the industry, with high-end customers.

By Market Verdors:

Medtronic

Depuy Synthes

Stryker

Zimmer Biomet

BBraun

NuVasive

Globus Medical

K2M

Orthofix

Shanghai Microport Orthopedics

BAUMER

Alphatec Spine

Medacta

Medicrea

By Types:

Metal type

Polymeric type

By Applications:

Treatment of Spinal Diseases

Control Spinal Deformity Development

Protection of Spinal Nerves

