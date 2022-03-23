Emergency Transfer Equipment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Emergency Transfer Equipment
This report contains market size and forecasts of Emergency Transfer Equipment in global, including the following market information:
- Global Emergency Transfer Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Emergency Transfer Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Emergency Transfer Equipment companies in 2021 (%)
The global Emergency Transfer Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Emergency Ambulance Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Emergency Transfer Equipment include TOYOTA, Horton, NISSAN, Leader Ambulance, FUSO, Life Line Emergency Vehicles, AEV, WAS and BAUS AT, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Emergency Transfer Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Emergency Transfer Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Emergency Transfer Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Emergency Ambulance
- Rescue Stretchers
Global Emergency Transfer Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Emergency Transfer Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospital
- Clinic
- Other
Global Emergency Transfer Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Emergency Transfer Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Emergency Transfer Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Emergency Transfer Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Emergency Transfer Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Emergency Transfer Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- TOYOTA
- Horton
- NISSAN
- Leader Ambulance
- FUSO
- Life Line Emergency Vehicles
- AEV
- WAS
- BAUS AT
- CI Healthcare
- Macneillie
- Braun
- Rodriguez Lopez Auto
- BHPL
- JSV
- DEMERS
- Huachen Auto Group
- Hill-Rom Holdings
- GRUAU
- Osage Industries
- First Priority Emergency Vehicles
- EXCELLANCE
- Ferno
- ME.BER.
- Byron
- OrientMEd International FZE
- Oscar Boscarol
- PVS SpA
- ROYAX
- Zhangjiagang Xiehe Medical
- ZhangJiaGang RongChang
- Hebei Pukang Medical
- Zhangjiagang New Fellow Med
- EMS Mobil Sistemler
- Etac
- Genstar Technologies Company
- Red Leaf
- EGO Zlin
- Be Safe
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Emergency Transfer Equipment Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Emergency Transfer Equipment Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Emergency Transfer Equipment Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Emergency Transfer Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Emergency Transfer Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Emergency Transfer Equipment Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Emergency Transfer Equipment Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Emergency Transfer Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Emergency Transfer Equipment Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Emergency Transfer Equipment Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Emergency Transfer Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Emergency Transfer Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Emergency Transfer Equipment Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Emergency Transfer Equipment Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Emergency Transfer Equipment Companies
