Lestaurtinib Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Lestaurtinib inhibits JAK2, FLT3, and TrkA with IC50s of 0.9, 3, and less than 25 nM, respectively. Lestaurtinib is a multi-kinase inhibitor. It also has effective activity against the Trk family of receptor tyrosine kinases.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Lestaurtinib in global, including the following market information:
- Global Lestaurtinib Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Lestaurtinib Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kg)
- Global top five Lestaurtinib companies in 2021 (%)
The global Lestaurtinib market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Min Purity Less Than 98% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Lestaurtinib include Bio-Techne, Cayman Chemical, APExBIO Technology, Abcam, BioVision, Merck, Selleck Chemicals, BOC Sciences and TargetMol, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Lestaurtinib manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Lestaurtinib Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)
Global Lestaurtinib Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Min Purity Less Than 98%
- Min Purity 98%-99%
- Min Purity More Than 99%
Global Lestaurtinib Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)
Global Lestaurtinib Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Research
- Medical
Global Lestaurtinib Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)
Global Lestaurtinib Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Lestaurtinib revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Lestaurtinib revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Lestaurtinib sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kg)
- Key companies Lestaurtinib sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Bio-Techne
- Cayman Chemical
- APExBIO Technology
- Abcam
- BioVision
- Merck
- Selleck Chemicals
- BOC Sciences
- TargetMol
- MyBiosource
- Creative Enzymes
- Focus Biomolecules
- Hello Bio
- Santa Cruz Biotechnology
- Biorbyt
- StressMarq Biosciences
- BioCrick BioTech
- Clearsynth
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Lestaurtinib Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Lestaurtinib Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Lestaurtinib Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Lestaurtinib Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Lestaurtinib Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Lestaurtinib Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Lestaurtinib Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Lestaurtinib Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Lestaurtinib Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Lestaurtinib Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Lestaurtinib Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Lestaurtinib Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Lestaurtinib Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lestaurtinib Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Lestaurtinib Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lestaurtinib Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Lestaurtinib Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Min Purity Less Than 98%
4.1.3 Min Purity 98%-99%
