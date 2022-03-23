Loxoprofen Sodium Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Loxoprofen sodium (CAS 80382-23-6) is a nonselective inhibitor of COX-1 and COX-2 that exhibits properties typical of most non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), including anti-inflammatory, analgesic, and antinociceptive activities.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Loxoprofen Sodium in global, including the following market information:
- Global Loxoprofen Sodium Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Loxoprofen Sodium Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kg)
- Global top five Loxoprofen Sodium companies in 2021 (%)
The global Loxoprofen Sodium market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Min Purity Less Than 98% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Loxoprofen Sodium include Abcam, BioVision, Adooq Bioscience, Selleck Chemicals, BOC Sciences, Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Toronto Research Chemicals, Biorbyt and Key Organics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Loxoprofen Sodium manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Loxoprofen Sodium Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)
Global Loxoprofen Sodium Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Min Purity Less Than 98%
- Min Purity 98%-99%
- Min Purity More Than 99%
Global Loxoprofen Sodium Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)
Global Loxoprofen Sodium Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Research
- Medical
Global Loxoprofen Sodium Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)
Global Loxoprofen Sodium Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Loxoprofen Sodium revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Loxoprofen Sodium revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Loxoprofen Sodium sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kg)
- Key companies Loxoprofen Sodium sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Abcam
- BioVision
- Adooq Bioscience
- Selleck Chemicals
- BOC Sciences
- Santa Cruz Biotechnology
- Toronto Research Chemicals
- Biorbyt
- Key Organics
- Biosynth Carbosynth
- AK Scientific
- LKT Laboratories
- AA Blocks
- APExBIO Technology
- J&K Scientific
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Loxoprofen Sodium Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Loxoprofen Sodium Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Loxoprofen Sodium Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Loxoprofen Sodium Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Loxoprofen Sodium Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Loxoprofen Sodium Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Loxoprofen Sodium Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Loxoprofen Sodium Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Loxoprofen Sodium Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Loxoprofen Sodium Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Loxoprofen Sodium Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Loxoprofen Sodium Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Loxoprofen Sodium Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Loxoprofen Sodium Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Loxoprofen Sodium Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Loxoprofen Sodium Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
