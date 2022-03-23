Medical Handheld Diagnostic Devices Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Handheld Diagnostic Devices in Global, including the following market information:

Global Medical Handheld Diagnostic Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Medical Handheld Diagnostic Devices market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Temperature Diagnostic Devices Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Medical Handheld Diagnostic Devices include Philips, Siemens, Samsung, Hitachi, Omron, Fairhaven Health, Terumo Corporation, Exergen Corporation and 3M Company, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Medical Handheld Diagnostic Devices companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Medical Handheld Diagnostic Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Medical Handheld Diagnostic Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Temperature Diagnostic Devices

Skin Diagnostic Devices

Respiratory Diagnostic Devices

Cardio-cerebrovascular Detection

Other

Global Medical Handheld Diagnostic Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Medical Handheld Diagnostic Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Clinic

Other

Global Medical Handheld Diagnostic Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Medical Handheld Diagnostic Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Medical Handheld Diagnostic Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Medical Handheld Diagnostic Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Philips

Siemens

Samsung

Hitachi

Omron

Fairhaven Health

Terumo Corporation

Exergen Corporation

3M Company

Citizen Systems

Innovo Medical

Amico Corporation

Besco Medical

Braun

Microlife

Radiant Innovation Inc.

Contec Medical Systems

Eocene Systems

FLUKE

Trumeter

Toshniwal Industries

Testo

Haier

PCE Instruments

Hartmann

TECNIMED

Omega

China Victor

LumaSence

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Medical Handheld Diagnostic Devices Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Medical Handheld Diagnostic Devices Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Medical Handheld Diagnostic Devices Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Medical Handheld Diagnostic Devices Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Medical Handheld Diagnostic Devices Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Medical Handheld Diagnostic Devices Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Medical Handheld Diagnostic Devices Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Medical Handheld Diagnostic Devices Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Medical Handheld Diagnostic Devices Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Medical Handheld Diagnostic Devices Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Handheld Diagnostic Devices Players in Global Market

