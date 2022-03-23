Acebilustat Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Acebilustat (CAS 943764-99-6), also known as ZK322, is a novel, oral, potent and selective leukotriene A4 hydrolase inhibitor that is a promising new once-daily oral antiinflammatory drug in development for treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and other diseases.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Acebilustat in global, including the following market information:

Global Acebilustat Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Acebilustat Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kg)

Global top five Acebilustat companies in 2021 (%)

The global Acebilustat market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Min Purity Less Than 98% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Acebilustat include BioVision, Toronto Research Chemicals, AbMole, Adooq Bioscience, CSNpharm, BOC Sciences, InvivoChem, TargetMol and Taiclone, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Acebilustat manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Acebilustat Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)

Global Acebilustat Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Min Purity Less Than 98%

Min Purity 98%-99%

Min Purity More Than 99%

Global Acebilustat Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)

Global Acebilustat Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Research

Medical

Global Acebilustat Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)

Global Acebilustat Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Acebilustat revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Acebilustat revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Acebilustat sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kg)

Key companies Acebilustat sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BioVision

Toronto Research Chemicals

AbMole

Adooq Bioscience

CSNpharm

BOC Sciences

InvivoChem

TargetMol

Taiclone

Wuhan Sun-shine Bio-technology

MedKoo Biosciences

AA Blocks

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Acebilustat Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Acebilustat Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Acebilustat Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Acebilustat Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Acebilustat Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Acebilustat Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Acebilustat Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Acebilustat Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Acebilustat Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Acebilustat Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Acebilustat Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Acebilustat Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Acebilustat Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Acebilustat Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Acebilustat Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Acebilustat Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Acebilustat Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Min Purity Less Than 98%

4.1.3 Min Purity 98%-99%

