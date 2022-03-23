News

Acebilustat Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Acebilustat Market Forecast Market 2022

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore6 hours ago
0 3 3 minutes read

Acebilustat (CAS 943764-99-6), also known as ZK322, is a novel, oral, potent and selective leukotriene A4 hydrolase inhibitor that is a promising new once-daily oral antiinflammatory drug in development for treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and other diseases.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Acebilustat in global, including the following market information:

  • Global Acebilustat Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global Acebilustat Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kg)
  • Global top five Acebilustat companies in 2021 (%)

 

The global Acebilustat market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Min Purity Less Than 98% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Acebilustat include BioVision, Toronto Research Chemicals, AbMole, Adooq Bioscience, CSNpharm, BOC Sciences, InvivoChem, TargetMol and Taiclone, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Acebilustat manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Acebilustat Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)

Global Acebilustat Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Min Purity Less Than 98%
  • Min Purity 98%-99%
  • Min Purity More Than 99%

Global Acebilustat Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)

Global Acebilustat Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Research
  • Medical

Global Acebilustat Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)

Global Acebilustat Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Acebilustat revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Acebilustat revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Acebilustat sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kg)
  • Key companies Acebilustat sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • BioVision
  • Toronto Research Chemicals
  • AbMole
  • Adooq Bioscience
  • CSNpharm
  • BOC Sciences
  • InvivoChem
  • TargetMol
  • Taiclone
  • Wuhan Sun-shine Bio-technology
  • MedKoo Biosciences
  • AA Blocks

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Acebilustat Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Acebilustat Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Acebilustat Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Acebilustat Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Acebilustat Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Acebilustat Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Acebilustat Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Acebilustat Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Acebilustat Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Acebilustat Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Acebilustat Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Acebilustat Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Acebilustat Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Acebilustat Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Acebilustat Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Acebilustat Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Acebilustat Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Min Purity Less Than 98%
4.1.3 Min Purity 98%-99%

CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/

Tags
Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore6 hours ago
0 3 3 minutes read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

“Global Medical Nebulizer Masks Market 2022-28 Top Players: Besmed Health Business ,BLS Systems Limited ,DeVilbiss Healthcare ,Hsiner ,KOO Industries ,Pari ,Vadi Medical Technology ,Yilkal Medikal ,Wright Solutions ,”

February 1, 2022

Report on Global Hard Ferrite Magnets Market 2022-28 Growth by Leading Companies:TDK,Hitachi Metals,DMEGC,Guangdong JPMF,Sinomag,Union Materials,Tokyo Ferrite,BGRIMM Magnetic Materials,Hunan Aerospace Magnet &Magneto,Zhejiang Kaiven Magnet,Guangzhou Golden South,Shunde Baling Group,Meizhou Magnetic Materials,

January 28, 2022

COFFEE GROUNDS Market Recovery and Impact Analysis Report – Kicking Horse(Canada), Starbucks(US), Starbucks(US)

December 24, 2021

Waste Transportation Services Market is Going To Boom | ACE Environmental, Action Environmental, Advanced Environmental Options, etc.

December 20, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button