3D Medical Scanner Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
3D Medical Scanner
This report contains market size and forecasts of 3D Medical Scanner in global, including the following market information:
- Global 3D Medical Scanner Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global 3D Medical Scanner Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five 3D Medical Scanner companies in 2021 (%)
The global 3D Medical Scanner market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Dental 3D Scanner Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of 3D Medical Scanner include Philips, Clarius, Siemens, Fujifilm, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Samsung, Hitachi, Allied OSI Labs and Delcam Plc, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the 3D Medical Scanner manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global 3D Medical Scanner Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global 3D Medical Scanner Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Dental 3D Scanner
- Orthopedic 3D Scanner
- Other
- Global 3D Medical Scanner Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global 3D Medical Scanner Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospital
- Clinic
- Other
Global 3D Medical Scanner Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global 3D Medical Scanner Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies 3D Medical Scanner revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies 3D Medical Scanner revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies 3D Medical Scanner sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies 3D Medical Scanner sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Philips
- Clarius
- Siemens
- Fujifilm
- Canon Medical Systems Corporation
- Samsung
- Hitachi
- Allied OSI Labs
- Delcam Plc
- Diasu Health Technologies
- Europrotesica
- Mile High Orthotics Labs
- Vorum
- 3Shape
- Align Technology
- Amann Girrbach
- Asahi Roentgen
- Carestream Health
- Condor
- Densy3D
- Dental Wings
- Kulzer
- Straumann
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 3D Medical Scanner Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global 3D Medical Scanner Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global 3D Medical Scanner Overall Market Size
2.1 Global 3D Medical Scanner Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global 3D Medical Scanner Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global 3D Medical Scanner Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top 3D Medical Scanner Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global 3D Medical Scanner Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global 3D Medical Scanner Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global 3D Medical Scanner Sales by Companies
3.5 Global 3D Medical Scanner Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 3D Medical Scanner Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers 3D Medical Scanner Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 3D Medical Scanner Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 3D Medical Scanner Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 3D Medical Scanner Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global 3D Medical Scanner Market Size
