3D Medical Scanner Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of 3D Medical Scanner in global, including the following market information:

Global 3D Medical Scanner Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global 3D Medical Scanner Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five 3D Medical Scanner companies in 2021 (%)

The global 3D Medical Scanner market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Dental 3D Scanner Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 3D Medical Scanner include Philips, Clarius, Siemens, Fujifilm, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Samsung, Hitachi, Allied OSI Labs and Delcam Plc, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 3D Medical Scanner manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 3D Medical Scanner Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global 3D Medical Scanner Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Dental 3D Scanner

Orthopedic 3D Scanner

Other

Global 3D Medical Scanner Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global 3D Medical Scanner Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Clinic

Other

Global 3D Medical Scanner Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global 3D Medical Scanner Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 3D Medical Scanner revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 3D Medical Scanner revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 3D Medical Scanner sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies 3D Medical Scanner sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Philips

Clarius

Siemens

Fujifilm

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Samsung

Hitachi

Allied OSI Labs

Delcam Plc

Diasu Health Technologies

Europrotesica

Mile High Orthotics Labs

Vorum

3Shape

Align Technology

Amann Girrbach

Asahi Roentgen

Carestream Health

Condor

Densy3D

Dental Wings

Kulzer

Straumann

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 3D Medical Scanner Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global 3D Medical Scanner Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global 3D Medical Scanner Overall Market Size

2.1 Global 3D Medical Scanner Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global 3D Medical Scanner Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global 3D Medical Scanner Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top 3D Medical Scanner Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global 3D Medical Scanner Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global 3D Medical Scanner Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global 3D Medical Scanner Sales by Companies

3.5 Global 3D Medical Scanner Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 3D Medical Scanner Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers 3D Medical Scanner Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 3D Medical Scanner Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 3D Medical Scanner Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 3D Medical Scanner Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global 3D Medical Scanner Market Size

