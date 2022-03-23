Preladenant Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Preladenant (CAS 377727-87-2) is a potent and selective antagonist at the adenosine A2A receptor.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Preladenant in global, including the following market information:
- Global Preladenant Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Preladenant Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kg)
- Global top five Preladenant companies in 2021 (%)
The global Preladenant market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Min Purity Less Than 98% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Preladenant include Adooq Bioscience, Toronto Research Chemicals, TargetMol, BOC Sciences, Focus Biomolecules, Biosynth Carbosynth, Cayman Chemical, BLDpharm and InvivoChem, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Preladenant manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Preladenant Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)
Global Preladenant Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Min Purity Less Than 98%
- Min Purity 98%-99%
- Min Purity More Than 99%
Global Preladenant Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)
Global Preladenant Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Research
- Medical
Global Preladenant Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)
Global Preladenant Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Preladenant revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Preladenant revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Preladenant sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kg)
- Key companies Preladenant sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Adooq Bioscience
- Toronto Research Chemicals
- TargetMol
- BOC Sciences
- Focus Biomolecules
- Biosynth Carbosynth
- Cayman Chemical
- BLDpharm
- InvivoChem
- AbMole
- APExBIO Technology
- Combi-Blocks
- MuseChem
- Aladdin
- Taiclone
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Preladenant Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Preladenant Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Preladenant Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Preladenant Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Preladenant Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Preladenant Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Preladenant Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Preladenant Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Preladenant Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Preladenant Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Preladenant Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Preladenant Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Preladenant Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Preladenant Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Preladenant Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Preladenant Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Preladenant Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Min Purity Less Than 98%
4.1.3 Min Purity 98%-99%
