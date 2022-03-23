Preladenant Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Preladenant (CAS 377727-87-2) is a potent and selective antagonist at the adenosine A2A receptor.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Preladenant in global, including the following market information:

Global Preladenant Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Preladenant Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kg)

Global top five Preladenant companies in 2021 (%)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/135829/global-preladenant-forecast-market-2022-2028-116

The global Preladenant market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Min Purity Less Than 98% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Preladenant include Adooq Bioscience, Toronto Research Chemicals, TargetMol, BOC Sciences, Focus Biomolecules, Biosynth Carbosynth, Cayman Chemical, BLDpharm and InvivoChem, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Preladenant manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Preladenant Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)

Global Preladenant Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Min Purity Less Than 98%

Min Purity 98%-99%

Min Purity More Than 99%

Global Preladenant Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)

Global Preladenant Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Research

Medical

Global Preladenant Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)

Global Preladenant Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Preladenant revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Preladenant revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Preladenant sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kg)

Key companies Preladenant sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Adooq Bioscience

Toronto Research Chemicals

TargetMol

BOC Sciences

Focus Biomolecules

Biosynth Carbosynth

Cayman Chemical

BLDpharm

InvivoChem

AbMole

APExBIO Technology

Combi-Blocks

MuseChem

Aladdin

Taiclone

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/135829/global-preladenant-forecast-market-2022-2028-116

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Preladenant Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Preladenant Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Preladenant Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Preladenant Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Preladenant Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Preladenant Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Preladenant Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Preladenant Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Preladenant Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Preladenant Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Preladenant Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Preladenant Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Preladenant Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Preladenant Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Preladenant Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Preladenant Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Preladenant Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Min Purity Less Than 98%

4.1.3 Min Purity 98%-99%

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/