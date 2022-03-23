Fiber Optic Endoscope Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Fiber Optic Endoscope
This report contains market size and forecasts of Fiber Optic Endoscope in global, including the following market information:
- Global Fiber Optic Endoscope Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Fiber Optic Endoscope Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Fiber Optic Endoscope companies in 2021 (%)
The global Fiber Optic Endoscope market was valued at 3060.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4410.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Colonoscope Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Fiber Optic Endoscope include Olympus, Fujifilm, HOYA, Karl Storz, Stryker, EndoChoice, Richard Wolf, Aohua and Huger, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Fiber Optic Endoscope manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Fiber Optic Endoscope Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Fiber Optic Endoscope Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Colonoscope
- Upper GI Endoscope
- Bronchoscope
- Sigmoidoscope
- ENT Endoscope
- Urethra Endoscope
- Other
Global Fiber Optic Endoscope Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Fiber Optic Endoscope Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospital
- Clinic
- Other
Global Fiber Optic Endoscope Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Fiber Optic Endoscope Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Fiber Optic Endoscope revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Fiber Optic Endoscope revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Fiber Optic Endoscope sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Fiber Optic Endoscope sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Olympus
- Fujifilm
- HOYA
- Karl Storz
- Stryker
- EndoChoice
- Richard Wolf
- Aohua
- Huger
- Optim
- Myelotec Inc.
- LEONI Fiber Optics Inc.
- Medtronic
- Conmed
- Smith & Nephew
- B. Braun
- Henke-Sass
- Arthrex
- Optomic
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Fiber Optic Endoscope Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Fiber Optic Endoscope Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Fiber Optic Endoscope Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Fiber Optic Endoscope Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Fiber Optic Endoscope Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Fiber Optic Endoscope Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Fiber Optic Endoscope Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Fiber Optic Endoscope Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Fiber Optic Endoscope Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Fiber Optic Endoscope Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Fiber Optic Endoscope Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fiber Optic Endoscope Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Fiber Optic Endoscope Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fiber Optic Endoscope Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fiber Optic Endoscope Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fiber Optic Endoscope Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Fiber Optic Endoscope Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global Fiber Optic Endoscope Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Global Fiber Optic Endoscope Sales Market Report 2021