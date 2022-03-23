ICU Medical Pendant Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
ICU Medical Pendant
This report contains market size and forecasts of ICU Medical Pendant in global, including the following market information:
- Global ICU Medical Pendant Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global ICU Medical Pendant Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five ICU Medical Pendant companies in 2021 (%)
The global ICU Medical Pendant market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Ceiling-mounted Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of ICU Medical Pendant include AMCAREMED, B&D, Dr ger, KLS Martin Group, Skytron, STERIS, Johnson Medical, ESCO Medicon and Farsar Tejarat Eng, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the ICU Medical Pendant manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global ICU Medical Pendant Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global ICU Medical Pendant Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Ceiling-mounted
- Wall-mounted
- Mobile
Global ICU Medical Pendant Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global ICU Medical Pendant Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospital
- Clinic
- Other
Global ICU Medical Pendant Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global ICU Medical Pendant Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies ICU Medical Pendant revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies ICU Medical Pendant revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies ICU Medical Pendant sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies ICU Medical Pendant sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- AMCAREMED
- B&D
- Dr ger
- KLS Martin Group
- Skytron
- STERIS
- Johnson Medical
- ESCO Medicon
- Farsar Tejarat Eng
- Heal Force
- Hunan Taiyanglong Medical Tech
- Hutz Medical
- Berika Teknoloji Medical
- Megasan Medical Gas Systems
- SURGIRIS
- Tedisel Medical
- TLV Healthcare
- TRILUX Medical
- Oricare
- InMed
- Medical Technologies LBI
- Pax Medical Instrument
- Modul Technik
- Pneumatik Berlin
- provita medical
- Shanghai Huifeng Medical
- Bourbon
- Brandon Medical
- LANCO LTDA
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 ICU Medical Pendant Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global ICU Medical Pendant Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global ICU Medical Pendant Overall Market Size
2.1 Global ICU Medical Pendant Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global ICU Medical Pendant Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global ICU Medical Pendant Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top ICU Medical Pendant Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global ICU Medical Pendant Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global ICU Medical Pendant Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global ICU Medical Pendant Sales by Companies
3.5 Global ICU Medical Pendant Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 ICU Medical Pendant Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers ICU Medical Pendant Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 ICU Medical Pendant Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 ICU Medical Pendant Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 ICU Medical Pendant Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type
