2022-2027 Global and Regional Silicon Nitride Ceramics Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Silicon Nitride Ceramics market was valued at 669.47 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of .47% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Silicon nitride ceramics offer high thermal, shock, and impact resistance. Silicon nitride ceramics is superior to other materials due to its thermal shock resistance. It does not deteriorate at high temperatures, so it`s used for automotive engines and parts for gas turbines, including the turbocharger rotor. It is widely used in Cutting Tools, Bearing Rolling Elements, Automotive Components (rollers/pads), Oil&Gas Components industry.Silicon nitride exceeds other ceramics in thermal shock resistance, and it is is superior to other materials due to its thermal shock resistance. It does not deteriorate at high temperatures. Hence it is most appropriate for engine and gas turbine parts, including turbo charger rotors, diesel engine glow plugs and hot plugs. As to the silicon nitride ceramics downstream application, Cutting Tools is its largest downstream market, which shares 28.75% of the consumption in 2016.

The sales of silicon nitride ceramics is through reaction sintering method (RS), Constant-pressing sintering method (CPS), gas-pressing sintering method (GPS), etc. RS is the most popular method for producing silicon nitride ceramics, which takes up 51.14% global consumption in 2016. At present, the sales of silicon nitride ceramics distributed evenly in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Europe is the largest consumption region of silicon nitride ceramics in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The Europe market market took up about 38.41% the global sales in 2016, followed by North America (32.25%).

By Market Verdors:

By Types:

CPS

RS

GPS

By Applications:

Aerospace Components

Cutting Tools

Bearing Rolling Elements

Automotive Components (rollers/pads)

Oil&Gas Components Industry

Mining Components

