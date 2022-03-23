2022-2027 Global and Regional Liquid Paraffin Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Liquid Paraffin market was valued at 2229.32 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of .8% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Liquid Paraffin (sometimes also called Base Oil?White Mineral Oil?Liquid Paraffin Wax?Normal Paraffin?White Oil etc.) is a transparent, colourless, odourless, or almost odourless, oily liquid composed of saturated hydrocarbons came from petroleum, coal or natural gas etc. It is a complex composition of hydrocarbons and consists mainly of mixtures of straight-chain alkanes.The liquid paraffin industry concentration is not high; there are a large number of manufacturers in the world, top ten players took up 2/3 of the global total market. But, the largest two producers share over 70% in China in the past years. Many companies usually have several plants; and some plants are close to raw material source, such as China, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, India, Malaysia, etc. There are some international big companies set up factories in Middle East, such as Shell, Sasol, Exxon Mobil, etc. because of the rich oil and gas resources there. With the technology development of surfactant, many new types (E.g. MES) are replacing the traditional surfactant LBS, which is the end downstream of liquid paraffin.

As we know, Sasol acquired the Condea, once the largest producer of liquid paraffin, but closed the paraffin plants with an output of about 200 K MT in Italy in 2007, after two years, Exxon Mobil closed its n- paraffin business. Simultaneously, Shell, Sasol and Exxon Mobil developed their GTL (Gas to liquid) business in Middle East in 2000s. Now, the Middle East becomes a new important market of liquid paraffin and LAB, etc. The liquid paraffin, especially heavy liquid paraffin in China is mainly used to manufacture chlorinated paraffin 52, although liquid paraffin can be used in cosmetic, food, drugs, additives, solutions, etc. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Although sales of semiconductor silicon wafer brought a lot of opportunity, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the semiconductor silicon wafer field.

By Market Verdors:

Sasol

Shell

Exxon Mobil

Farabi Petrochem

Savita

Nippon Oil

CEPSA

SEOJIN CHEM

Sonneborn

MORESCO

KDOC

Atlas Setayesh Mehr

Gandhar Oil

FPCC

UNICORN

Sovereign

CNPC

Sinopec

ChemChina

Yitai Petro

By Types:

Light Liquid Paraffin

Heavy Liquid Paraffin

By Applications:

LAB

Chlorinated Paraffin

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis : The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis : The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends : Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers : Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Liquid Paraffin Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Liquid Paraffin Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Liquid Paraffin Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Liquid Paraffin Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Liquid Paraffin Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Liquid Paraffin Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Liquid Paraffin (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Liquid Paraffin Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Liquid Paraffin Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Liquid Paraffin (Volume and Value) by Application

