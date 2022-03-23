2022-2027 Global and Regional Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide (EMD) Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide (EMD) market was valued at 62.42 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.64% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Electrolytic manganese dioxide (EMD) is used in Zinc Manganese batteries together with zinc chloride and ammonium chloride. EMD is commonly used in zinc manganese dioxide rechargeable alkaline (Zn RAM) cells also. For these applications, purity is extremely important. EMD is produced in a similar fashion as electrolytic tough pitch (ETP) copper: The manganese dioxide is dissolved in sulfuric acid (sometimes mixed with manganese sulfate) and subjected to a current between two electrodes. The MnO2 dissolves, enters solution as the sulfate, and is deposited on the anode.Electrolytic manganese dioxide (EMD) is a critical component of the battery cathode mix in today`s alkaline and lithium ion rechargeable batteries. Lithium-ion battery materials become more critical as the world moves into the “mobility era”. Batteries will be needed in everything from consumer electronics to green vehicles. As such, improvements in cell performance often rely on quality raw materials. The global EMD market is driven by the demand from batteries, and in future the main driver will be electric vehicles. There are several countries have announced plans to phase out conventional cars in future. In North America, the market is dominated by Prince (acquired ERACHEM in 2016) and Tronox Limited; In Europe, the market is dominated by Tosoh (Greece) and Cegasa; in Japan, the only producer is Tosoh.

By Market Verdors:

Tosoh (Japan)

Prince (US)

Tronox Limited (US)

Cegasa (Spain)

Mesa Minerals Limited (Australia)

Golden Mile GmbH (Germany)

Moil (India)

Xiangtan Electrochemical (China)

Guiliu Chemical (China)

CITIC Dameng Mining (China)

Guizhou Redstar (China)

Weixin Manganese Industry (China)

Yizhou Manganese Industry Manganese (China)

By Types:

Alkaline Battery Grade EMD

Zinc Manganese and Zinc-Carbon Battery Grade EMD

Lithium-Ion Battery Grade EMD

By Applications:

Batteries

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis : The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis : The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends : Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers : Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide (EMD) Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide (EMD) Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide (EMD) Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide (EMD) Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide (EMD) Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide (EMD) Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide (EMD) (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide (EMD) Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

