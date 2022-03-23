2022-2027 Global and Regional Isononanoic Acid Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Isononanoic Acid market was valued at 24.8 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.07% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Isononanoic acid is a mixture of isomers with a 3, 5, 5-trimethylhexanoic acid content of about 90%, and is obtained by oxidation of the corresponding isononyl aldehyde. The clear, colorless liquid with a faint odor is miscible with the usual organic solvents. Isononanoic acid is only sparingly soluble in water.Under the background of slower economy growth rate, companies face the higher risks of profit decline. Currently, isononanoic acid market has a certain potential in Europe, USA and Japan. These areas demand are relatively stable. During these years, China`s isononanoic acid demand maintains a rapid growth. Currently, OXEA, BASF and KH Neochem are the most important production companies. Currently, the high degree of concentration of the industry, OXEA, BASF and KH Neochem control this industry. Except these three companies, there are no other major manufacturers. China is not the manufacturer, absolutely relying on import. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area. In the future, the market in developed countries will have some growth and the market in developing countries will have a faster growth rate. In the globe, emerging economies countries support the lubricant industry and metal working fluids industry, it will lead the increase of isononanoic acid demand. Therefore, we think entering China and India market will be a good choice.

By Market Verdors:

Evonik

OXEA

BASF

KH Neochem

Sinopec

By Types:

Type I

Type II

By Applications:

Coating and paint

Cosmetics and personal care

Metal working fluids

Lubricant

Plasticizer

