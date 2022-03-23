2022-2027 Global and Regional Sodium Methanethiolate Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Sodium Methanethiolate market was valued at 176.74 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.84% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Sodium Methanethiolate has the appearance of a colorless and transparent liquid with a bad smell and a strong alkaline liquid. It can be used as a raw material for pesticides, medicines and dye intermediates, and an antidote to hydrogen sulfide poisoning. Sodium methyl mercaptan is the sodium salt of methyl mercaptan with the chemical formula CH3SNa. It can be oxidized by iodine to dimethyl disulfide (CH3SSCH3) and analyzed accordingly. Sodium methyl mercaptan reacts with sulfuric acid to form methyl mercaptan. Sodium methyl mercaptan can be used for the synthesis of pesticides and other chemicals.China produced most Sodium Methanethiolate in 2019, with a market share of 55.3%, followed by India 19.6%, United States 8.7% and Europe 7.1%. Minyu Chemical, Arkema, and TCI Chemicals the Top 3 revenue share spots in the Sodium Methanethiolate market in 2019.

Minyu Chemical, dominated with 9.37% revenue share, followed by Arkema with 9.3 % revenue share and TCI Chemicals with 7.8 % revenue share. Liquid Sodium Methanethiolate was the most-select Sodium Methanethiolate in 2019, which was 93.86% of all types of products. About 36.76% of Sodium Methanethiolate are applied for Agrochemical, the second and third largest market are dyestuff (approx.32.92%) and pharmaceuticals (30.31%) in 2019.

By Market Verdors:

Minyu Chemical

Arkema

TCI Chemicals

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

Nanjing Jingyun Chemical

Ningxia Unisplendour Tianhua Methionine

Heze Hongchang Biological Technology

Nanjing Xiezun Pharmaceutical Technology

Binzhou Baoxiang Chemical

Hairui Chemical

Anhui Jin‘ao Chemical

DEYI Chemical Industry

Wuhan Sinxinjiali Bio-tech

Zhengzhou Alfachem

Shanghai Sonyuan Chemical

By Types:

Liquid

Solid

By Applications:

Agrochemical

Pharmaceuticals

Dyestuff

