Global TMS (Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation) Coil Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global TMS (Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation) Coil market was valued at 16.73 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 17.97% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

TMS Coil produces small electric currents in the region of the brain just under the coil via electromagnetic induction. The coil is connected to the stimulator, which delivers electric current to the coil.Market competition is intense. Magstim, Neuronetics, Brainsway, MagVenture, Yiruide etc. are the leaders of the industry. They hold the key technologies and patents, with high-end customers. They have formed global market channel of the industry. However, with the future expanding market, there will be more manufacturers in the future.

By Market Verdors:

Magstim

Neuronetics

Brainsway

MagVenture

Yiruide

Neurosoft

Remed

Nexstim

MAG & More

Deymed

By Types:

Butterfly Coil

Circular Coil

By Applications:

sTMS

rTMS

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by TMS (Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation) Coil Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global TMS (Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation) Coil Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Butterfly Coil

1.4.3 Circular Coil

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global TMS (Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation) Coil Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 sTMS

1.5.3 rTMS

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global TMS (Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation) Coil Market

1.8.1 Global TMS (Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation) Coil Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global TMS (Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation) Coil Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global TMS (Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation) Coil Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global TMS (Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation) Coil Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers TMS (Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation) Coil Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global TMS (Transcranial Magne

