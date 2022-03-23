Air-supported Fabric Dome Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Air-supported Fabric Dome in global, including the following market information:
Global Air-supported Fabric Dome Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Air-supported Fabric Dome Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Air-supported Fabric Dome companies in 2021 (%)
The global Air-supported Fabric Dome market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
PVC Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Air-supported Fabric Dome include DUOL AirDome, Seaman Corporation, The Farley Group, Arizon Building Systems, Broadwell, ZeaLGem, Covair Structures Limited, DBS Engineering and ASATI, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Air-supported Fabric Dome manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Air-supported Fabric Dome Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Air-supported Fabric Dome Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- PVC
- PE
Global Air-supported Fabric Dome Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Air-supported Fabric Dome Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Indoor
- Outdoor
Global Air-supported Fabric Dome Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Air-supported Fabric Dome Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Air-supported Fabric Dome revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Air-supported Fabric Dome revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Air-supported Fabric Dome sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Air-supported Fabric Dome sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- DUOL AirDome
- Seaman Corporation
- The Farley Group
- Arizon Building Systems
- Broadwell
- ZeaLGem
- Covair Structures Limited
- DBS Engineering
- ASATI
- ESA Interplan sro
- Unisport
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Air-supported Fabric Dome Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Air-supported Fabric Dome Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Air-supported Fabric Dome Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Air-supported Fabric Dome Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Air-supported Fabric Dome Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Air-supported Fabric Dome Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Air-supported Fabric Dome Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Air-supported Fabric Dome Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Air-supported Fabric Dome Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Air-supported Fabric Dome Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Air-supported Fabric Dome Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Air-supported Fabric Dome Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Air-supported Fabric Dome Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Air-supported Fabric Dome Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Air-supported Fabric Dome Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Air-supported Fabric Dom
