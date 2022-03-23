Plastic Welding Machines (Plastic Welder) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Plastic Welding Machines (Plastic Welder) in global, including the following market information:

Global Plastic Welding Machines (Plastic Welder) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Plastic Welding Machines (Plastic Welder) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Plastic Welding Machines (Plastic Welder) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Plastic Welding Machines (Plastic Welder) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Automatic Welder Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Plastic Welding Machines (Plastic Welder) include Branson (Emerson), Herrmann, Crest Group, Schunk, Telsonic, Dukane, SONOTRONIC Nagel GmbH, Ultrasonic Engineering Co.,Ltd and Sonics & Materials, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Plastic Welding Machines (Plastic Welder) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Plastic Welding Machines (Plastic Welder) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Plastic Welding Machines (Plastic Welder) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Automatic Welder

Semi-automatic Welder

Manual Welder

Global Plastic Welding Machines (Plastic Welder) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Plastic Welding Machines (Plastic Welder) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Electronics

Medical

Packaging and clothing

Others

Global Plastic Welding Machines (Plastic Welder) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Plastic Welding Machines (Plastic Welder) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Plastic Welding Machines (Plastic Welder) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Plastic Welding Machines (Plastic Welder) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Plastic Welding Machines (Plastic Welder) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Plastic Welding Machines (Plastic Welder) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Branson (Emerson)

Herrmann

Crest Group

Schunk

Telsonic

Dukane

SONOTRONIC Nagel GmbH

Ultrasonic Engineering Co.,Ltd

Sonics & Materials

Maxwide Ultrasonic

SEDECO

Kepu

K-Sonic

Kormax System

Xin Dongli

Nippon Avionics

Ever Ultrasonic

Hornwell

Sonobond

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Plastic Welding Machines (Plastic Welder) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Plastic Welding Machines (Plastic Welder) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Plastic Welding Machines (Plastic Welder) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Plastic Welding Machines (Plastic Welder) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Plastic Welding Machines (Plastic Welder) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Plastic Welding Machines (Plastic Welder) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Plastic Welding Machines (Plastic Welder) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Plastic Welding Machines (Plastic Welder) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Plastic Welding Machines (Plastic Welder) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Plastic Welding Machines (Plastic Welder) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Plastic Welding Machines (Plastic Welder) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Plastic Welding Machines (Plastic Welder) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Plastic Welding Machines (Plastic Welder) Product Type

