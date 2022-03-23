Plastic Welding Machines (Plastic Welder) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Plastic Welding Machines (Plastic Welder)
This report contains market size and forecasts of Plastic Welding Machines (Plastic Welder) in global, including the following market information:
- Global Plastic Welding Machines (Plastic Welder) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Plastic Welding Machines (Plastic Welder) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Plastic Welding Machines (Plastic Welder) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Plastic Welding Machines (Plastic Welder) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Automatic Welder Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Plastic Welding Machines (Plastic Welder) include Branson (Emerson), Herrmann, Crest Group, Schunk, Telsonic, Dukane, SONOTRONIC Nagel GmbH, Ultrasonic Engineering Co.,Ltd and Sonics & Materials, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Plastic Welding Machines (Plastic Welder) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Plastic Welding Machines (Plastic Welder) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Plastic Welding Machines (Plastic Welder) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Automatic Welder
- Semi-automatic Welder
- Manual Welder
Global Plastic Welding Machines (Plastic Welder) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Plastic Welding Machines (Plastic Welder) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Electronics
- Medical
- Packaging and clothing
- Others
Global Plastic Welding Machines (Plastic Welder) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Plastic Welding Machines (Plastic Welder) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Plastic Welding Machines (Plastic Welder) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Plastic Welding Machines (Plastic Welder) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Plastic Welding Machines (Plastic Welder) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Plastic Welding Machines (Plastic Welder) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Branson (Emerson)
- Herrmann
- Crest Group
- Schunk
- Telsonic
- Dukane
- SONOTRONIC Nagel GmbH
- Ultrasonic Engineering Co.,Ltd
- Sonics & Materials
- Maxwide Ultrasonic
- SEDECO
- Kepu
- K-Sonic
- Kormax System
- Xin Dongli
- Nippon Avionics
- Ever Ultrasonic
- Hornwell
- Sonobond
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Plastic Welding Machines (Plastic Welder) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Plastic Welding Machines (Plastic Welder) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Plastic Welding Machines (Plastic Welder) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Plastic Welding Machines (Plastic Welder) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Plastic Welding Machines (Plastic Welder) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Plastic Welding Machines (Plastic Welder) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Plastic Welding Machines (Plastic Welder) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Plastic Welding Machines (Plastic Welder) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Plastic Welding Machines (Plastic Welder) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Plastic Welding Machines (Plastic Welder) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Plastic Welding Machines (Plastic Welder) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Plastic Welding Machines (Plastic Welder) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Plastic Welding Machines (Plastic Welder) Product Type
