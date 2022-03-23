Laboratory Management Software Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Laboratory Management Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Laboratory Management Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Laboratory Management Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

On-premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Laboratory Management Software include Thermo Fisher, LabWare, Abbott (STARLIMS), NIPPON (SimpLabo), Labworks (PerkinElmer) and LabVantage Solutions, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Laboratory Management Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Laboratory Management Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Laboratory Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

On-premise

Cloud-based

Remotely hosted

Global Laboratory Management Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Laboratory Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Healthcare Industries

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries

Biobanks/biorepositories

Contract Services Organizations (CROs and CMOs)

Academic research institutes

Petrochemical Refineries and Oil and Gas Industries

Chemical Industries

Food and Beverage and Agricultural Industries

Environmental Testing Laboratories

Metal and Mining Industries

Global Laboratory Management Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Laboratory Management Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Laboratory Management Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Laboratory Management Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Thermo Fisher

LabWare

Abbott (STARLIMS)

NIPPON (SimpLabo)

Labworks (PerkinElmer)

LabVantage Solutions

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Laboratory Management Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Laboratory Management Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Laboratory Management Software Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Laboratory Management Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Laboratory Management Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Laboratory Management Software Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Laboratory Management Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Laboratory Management Software Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Laboratory Management Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Laboratory Management Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Laboratory Management Software Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Laboratory Management Software Companies

