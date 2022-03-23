Laboratory Management Software Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Laboratory Management Software
This report contains market size and forecasts of Laboratory Management Software in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Laboratory Management Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
- The global Laboratory Management Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
On-premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Laboratory Management Software include Thermo Fisher, LabWare, Abbott (STARLIMS), NIPPON (SimpLabo), Labworks (PerkinElmer) and LabVantage Solutions, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Laboratory Management Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Laboratory Management Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Laboratory Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- On-premise
- Cloud-based
- Remotely hosted
Global Laboratory Management Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Laboratory Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Healthcare Industries
- Pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries
- Biobanks/biorepositories
- Contract Services Organizations (CROs and CMOs)
- Academic research institutes
- Petrochemical Refineries and Oil and Gas Industries
- Chemical Industries
- Food and Beverage and Agricultural Industries
- Environmental Testing Laboratories
- Metal and Mining Industries
Global Laboratory Management Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Laboratory Management Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Laboratory Management Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Laboratory Management Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Thermo Fisher
- LabWare
- Abbott (STARLIMS)
- NIPPON (SimpLabo)
- Labworks (PerkinElmer)
- LabVantage Solutions
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Laboratory Management Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Laboratory Management Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Laboratory Management Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Laboratory Management Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Laboratory Management Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Laboratory Management Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Laboratory Management Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Laboratory Management Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Laboratory Management Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Laboratory Management Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Laboratory Management Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Laboratory Management Software Companies
