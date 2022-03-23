NewsTechnology

Electronic Lab Notebook Software Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Electronic Lab Notebook Software

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electronic Lab Notebook Software in Global, including the following market information:

  • Global Electronic Lab Notebook Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
  • The global Electronic Lab Notebook Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cloud Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Electronic Lab Notebook Software include LabWare, Benchling, STARLIMS, LabCollector, OpenLab, LabCup, Labguru, SciCord and ArxLab, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Electronic Lab Notebook Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Electronic Lab Notebook Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Electronic Lab Notebook Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Cloud Based
  • Web Based

Global Electronic Lab Notebook Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Electronic Lab Notebook Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Healthcare Industries
  • Pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries
  • Biobanks/biorepositories
  • Contract Services Organizations (CROs and CMOs)
  • Academic research institutes
  • Petrochemical Refineries and Oil and Gas Industries
  • Chemical Industries
  • Food and Beverage and Agricultural Industries
  • Environmental Testing Laboratories
  • Metal and Mining Industries

Global Electronic Lab Notebook Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Electronic Lab Notebook Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Electronic Lab Notebook Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Electronic Lab Notebook Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • LabWare
  • Benchling
  • STARLIMS
  • LabCollector
  • OpenLab
  • LabCup
  • Labguru
  • SciCord
  • ArxLab
  • labfolder
  • Labii
  • LabArchives

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Electronic Lab Notebook Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Electronic Lab Notebook Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Electronic Lab Notebook Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Electronic Lab Notebook Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Electronic Lab Notebook Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Electronic Lab Notebook Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Electronic Lab Notebook Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Electronic Lab Notebook Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Electronic Lab Notebook Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Electronic Lab Notebook Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electronic Lab Notebook Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Electronic Lab Notebook Software Companies

