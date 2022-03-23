Fosfosal Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Fosfosal is a non-acetylated salicylic acid derivative, with analgesic and anti-inflammatory activity, but without effects on PG biosynthesis in vitro.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fosfosal in global, including the following market information:

Global Fosfosal Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Fosfosal Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kg)

Global top five Fosfosal companies in 2021 (%)

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Min Purity Less Than 98% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Fosfosal include Thermo Fisher Scientific, TCI, Spectrum Chemical, Selleck Chemicals, AA Blocks, Alfa Chemistry, Biosynth Carbosynth, BOC Sciences and Target Molecule and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Fosfosal manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Fosfosal Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)

Global Fosfosal Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Min Purity Less Than 98%

Min Purity 98%-99%

Min Purity More Than 99%

Global Fosfosal Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Research

Medical

Global Fosfosal Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Fosfosal revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Fosfosal revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Fosfosal sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kg)

Key companies Fosfosal sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Thermo Fisher Scientific

TCI

Spectrum Chemical

Selleck Chemicals

AA Blocks

Alfa Chemistry

Biosynth Carbosynth

BOC Sciences

Target Molecule

J&K Scientific

